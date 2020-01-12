Mary
Margaret (Rief) Stark
Mary Margaret (Rief) Stark, age 58, passed away, January 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 5 p.m., at Corpus Christi Parish, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs. Refreshments to follow.
