Penelope S. "Penny" Starmer
Penelope S. "Penny" Starmer, age 76, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, at Country House in Omaha, Neb. Penny was born, May 24, 1943, in Council Bluffs, to the late Frank and Bettie (Stemple) Wallace and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the Class of 1961. During her working career, Penny worked at Mutual Of Omaha, Wallace Printing, various Title Companies and served as church Secretary for First Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 73 years.
Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Starmer; sister, Dusty McIntosh; nephew, Jeffrey Gearhart.
Penny is survived by her daughters, Susan (Kirk) Garside, and Heidi (Derek Bristol) Devine; and their father, Joe Devine; step-children, Wendy (Troy) Thurlow, Lori Starmer-Larsen, Jeremy (Kristine) Starmer, Ronnie (Sarah) Starmer, Robbie Starmer; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Irene) Wallace III; brother-in-law, Charles McIntosh; niece, Darcy Holmes; nephews, Frank Wallace IV, Jason Gearhart; and other nieces and nephews; cousins; uncle, Charles (Effie) Stemple; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral, Wednesday, 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials will be directed by the family.
