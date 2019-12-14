Rufus M. Staton
Rufus M. Staton, passed away December 11, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1942.
Visitation with the family, December 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., funeral service at 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 24116 Marian Lane, Glenwood, Iowa 51534.
