Elven E. Steenbock, age 98, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born April 18, 1921, in rural Harrison County, Iowa, to the late Hans and Meta (Ehlers) Steenbock. Elven was a lifetime farmer. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, Iowa. He served in various positions at the church throughout his life. He graduated from Persia High School with the class of 1938 and attended his 80th Class reunion in 2018. He married Marceda "Jane" Martens on February 2, 1947. Elven was on the board of directors for Farm Bureau of Iowa. He and Jane were honorary members of the Shelby County Historical Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Marceda "Jane" Steenbock; brothers, Elmer, Lester and Arnold Steenbock; sister, Eunice Groelz; son-in-law, Roger Maness; and his great-grandson, Alexander Maness. Elven is survived by his children, Susan Trede (Tom), Timothy Steenbock (Nancy), and Gregory Steenbock (Lorna); sister, Marie Arentson (Verl); sister-in-law, Vivienne Steenbock; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Cortege will leave Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Those wishing to pay their respects to Elven can wait along the procession route. Cortege will travel to the Bomgaar's parking lot and then up Railroad Highway through Underwood, Neola, and then onto Persia. Once there, we will go up Main Street and go past Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. Cortege will then proceed to Minden via Railroad Hwy and Hwy 83. He will be laid to rest in the Minden, Iowa Cemetery, at a private graveside service. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia.

