Eunice Marion Steenbock Groelz
Eunice Marion Steenbock Groelz died July 16, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital at the age of 89 years, 11 months, 8 days.
Eunice and her twin sister, Marie, were born to Henry & Meta Ehlers Steenbock on August 8, 1929, at home on a farm near Persia, Iowa. Eunice was baptized and confirmed in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia.
Eunice attended school in Persia, graduating with the class of 1944. After graduation, Eunice attended Commercial Extension School in Omaha, Neb., and then worked at a grocery wholesale company for several years. She lived in a boarding house. She had a roommate whose boyfriend also lived in a boarding house. In December of 1955, Eunice and Boyd were introduced by their roommates.
Eunice and Boyd were married September 15, 1956, at First Lutheran Church in Omaha. They lived and worked in Omaha for 2 years, then briefly in Cheyenne, Wyo,, then moved to Denver, Colo., where they lived for many years. Eunice worked as a secretary for the Regional Office of the Health & Human Services. After retiring, she worked at Gethsemane Lutheran School for several years.
Eunice and Boyd were charter members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Denver. Eunice was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League as well as the church choir. Eunice was also in Toastmasters. Boyd and Eunice loved to travel and bought their first trailer in 1966. Over the years they traveled to 44 of the lower 48 states.
They were very active with the Holiday Ramblers Recreational Vehicle Club. Eunice directed the choir for the Holiday Ramblers church gatherings. Eunice and Boyd also graciously hosted many relatives and friends who were traveling to or through Denver. Eunice was known for her quick smile, her easy laughter and her red jello. She rarely complained and knew how to make the best of any situation.
In 2015, following Boyd's death, Eunice moved to Risen Son Retirement Community in Council Bluffs. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Eunice sang in the choir at both St. Paul's and at Risen Son.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd; her brothers, Lester, Arnold and Elmer. She is survived by her brother, Elven Steenbock; her sister, Marie Arentson; husband, Verl; her sister-in-law, Vivienne Steenbock; many nieces and nephews.
Eunice's unwavering faith has taken her to her heavenly home. She is now resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
Visitation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. also on Sunday at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 239 Frank St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, or Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Denver.
