Gerald Milton Stevens
Gerald "Pat" Stevens, passed away September 14, 2019.
Gerald was born in Ohiowa, Neb., on September 5, 1916 and spent most of his life in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1936, where he played football and ran track. Gerald and Mabel (Baker) were married in Council Bluffs in 1941. Mabel died in 1975 and Pat wore his wedding ring the rest of his life. He fought in World War II in the 87th Golden Acorn Division of the U.S. Army in France and Germany, and was awarded the Purple Heart. In 1946 he joined the U.S. Postal Service working at the Postal Terminal in Council Bluffs. He later moved to the Omaha Plant and Distribution Center. He retired in 1978.
An avid fisherman and pheasant hunter, he made many trips to Minnesota and Canada, as well as the cornfields of southwest Iowa. He enjoyed camping and visited the majority of the United States.
Gerald was proceeded in death by wife, Mabel; his parents, Amy and Clinton Stevens; and 9 brothers and sisters, Lloyd, Don, Robert and Richard, Mildred, Doris, Bethel, Dorothy and Maxine.
He is survived by daughter, Carol; son, Mark (Aleta); grandchildren, Alec and Alexa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The Family requests that no flowers or memorials be given, only your thoughts and prayers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.