Gladys A.
Stevens
Gladys A. Stevens, passed away on January 2, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
She was born on October 14, 1933, in Logan, Iowa, to the late Henry and Katie (Cooper) Swanger. Gladys lived her life as a loving mother and grandmother. Everything she did revolved around the children. She would sing silly songs and tell stories to make you smile. She always shared her food and drinks with the little ones even if they frog legged in it. She worked as a Nurse Aid for many years and retired from the Alibi as a waitress. She moved to North Carolina in December 2017. She said she loved her home in Iowa and Nebraska but the winters were just too cold. She always wanted people to remember her with smiles. She would always say "It's ok to cry, but don't cry too long. " She was the rock, even when she hurt she stayed strong. Now it is our turn to be strong and continue to live and carry on her legacy.
In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Stevens; ex husband, Wayne L. Caddell, Sr.; son, John H. Caddell; daughter, Kathy E. Payton; 2 brothers, Jerry Swanger and Richard Swanger; and a grandson, John A. Caddell.
Survivors include 2 sisters, Mary Knoll (Wilbert) and Dorothy Cretcher (Fuller); a brother, Henry E. Swanger; 2 sons, Wayne L. Caddell, Jr. (Kelli) and Jeff D. Caddell (Susan); 5 daughters, Elaine Steiner (Ralph), Lori Trammell, Jennie Handbury (Craig), Gail Kephart, and Joan Carothers (Tommy). There are many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; along with many other family members and friends.
"Dance in heaven mom, we all love you!"
There will be a celebration of Life in July 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.