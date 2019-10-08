Garion J. Steward
Garion J. Steward, age 18, of Council Bluffs, passed away on September 30, 2019, in a car accident.
Garion was born on October 6, 2000, in Omaha, Neb., to Randall and Gabrielle (May) Steward. Garion graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2019 and moved to the mountains in Colorado, working construction and planning his future. He recently returned to Council Bluffs and was preparing to start college and his adult life. An outdoor adventurer and lover of nature, wilderness, family and friends. Garion was an old soul. He saw life as an adventure, his family and friends, his fellow explorers of the world. Garion enjoyed soccer, playing music, camping and being involved with extended family. Monetary things were not important, experiences and adventures shared with those he loved were Garions currency of life. Garion has died a wealthy man. Garion was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Steward.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Gabrielle Steward; brothers, Michael and Rory Steward; grandparents, Michelle May, Gerald Steward, Edward May, all of Council Bluffs; great-grandfather, Marshall Davis, of Omaha; uncles, Jason May, of Colorado, Josh May, of Council Bluffs; aunt, Toni Steward, of Council Bluffs; niece, Madison Steward, of Texas; several other relatives.
Visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Cremation to follow visitation. Family will direct memorials.
