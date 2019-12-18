David E. Stewart
David E. Stewart, passed away December 15, 2019, at his home in Council Bluffs.
He was born on August 5, 1944, in Newport, R.I., to the late Francis E. Stewart and Barbara (Wagner) Stewart. David attended school in Littleton, Mass., where he graduated from Littleton High School in 1962. He then entered the U.S. Army and spent a tour of duty in Germany. He worked as an intelligence officer before he exited the army as an E-6. He had many jobs as an electrician in Vermont, where he lived for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. In 2004, he moved to Council Bluffs, and has been there ever since.
David is survived by his fiancé, Eleanor Duggan, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Sherianne Stewart, of Brattleboro, Vt., Laurel Stewart, of Stow, Mass.; grandson, Braden Lynn, of Easthampton, Mass.; siblings, Willard J. Stewart and his wife, Harriet (Wilson) Stewart, of Westfield, Mass., Robert J. Stewart and his wife, Joyce (Brown) Stewart, of Southgate, Ky., Elizabeth A. Stewart and her husband, Jeff Bowman, of Renton, Wash., He also leaves behind many loving nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. The family will direct memorials.
