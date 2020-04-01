Jean Ann Stone, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 30, 2020, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Jean was born March 6, 1952, in Omaha, to the late Charles S. Stone, (2014) and Wilma J. (Grate) Stone (2015). She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1970. Jean worked many years at Northern Natural Gas-Aquila where she retired. She loved card clubs, golfing, crafts, Pilot Lights and Keno and the Horseshoe Casino. Survivors include her siblings, Mike (Ginger) Stone, of Savanah, Ga., Dan (Janet) Stone, of Council Bluffs, Carol (Denny) Viner, of Henderson, Iowa, Jim (Mary) Stone, of Huntsville, Texas, Marcia Daubs, of Omaha, Karen (Brett) McComas, of Grove City, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Open visitation for Jean will be held on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside will be held. Celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
Apr 3
Visitation
Friday, April 3, 2020
8:00AM-2:00PM
8:00AM-2:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
