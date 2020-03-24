Janice Virginia (Hays) Stortenbecker Janice Virginia (Hays) Stortenbecker, 99, of Nebraska City, Neb., died March 15, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. Janice was born August 7, 1920, in Emerson, Iowa, to Ira Franklin Hays and Minnie Loretta (Hays) Hays. She was married to Henry E. Stortenbecker, on November 7, 1941, in Maryville, Mo. Janice was a homemaker, and worked at the Pendleton woolen mill plant. Survivors include daughters, Susan Beaver (Bob), of Lincoln, Marsha Biaggi (Perry), of Nebraska City; sons, Henry (Linda), of Auburn, Wash., Michael (Sue), of Omaha, and Roger (Jan), of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Private family funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Chapel with interment in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Visitations without family, 1 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. In accordance with CDC guidelines, please stagger the time you come in for visitation to keep crowd size to 10 or fewer. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Nebraska City. The funeral service will be streamed live on Marshall Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City, NE is in charge of arrangements.

