Geraldine "Gerry" R. Story
Geraldine "Gerry" R. Story, age 91, widow of Rev. Delbert B. Story, died September 17, 2019, in Council Bluffs.
Gerry was born March 28, 1928, in Dallas Center, Iowa. She was a longtime Clerical Clerk at Sears and member of Hazel Dell Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Lola Kahler; husband, Rev. Delbert 2015; brothers, Marvin and Ronnie Kahler; sister, Shirley Freemyer.
She is survived by daughter, Karen (Don) Engelgau; sons, Scott (Debra) Story, Mark Story; her grandchildren, Lisa Boreman, Jason Shea, Matthew Story, Christopher Story, Courtney (Darin) Poyser, Justin Story; her 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at funeral home. Funeral services will be, Saturday, 10 a.m., at Epworth Methodist Church. Luncheon to follow with interment following the luncheon at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials to Hazel Dell Church preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.