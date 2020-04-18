Kathryn M. Strachan, age 97, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 16, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Kathryn was born December 23, 1922, near Emerson, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey E. and Rose K. (Yager) Smith. She graduated from Emerson, Iowa High School in 1940. Kathryn was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, starting as an operator in Red Oak, Iowa, on January 21, 1946. She was then transferred to the District Construction Department of Northwestern Bell as a construction clerk in Council Bluffs, on January 5, 1959. She married Jonas "John" Petrauskas on November 24, 1960, in Omaha, Neb. Kathryn retired April 1, 1978, as district office manager with over 32 years of service. After retiring, she volunteered and was a member of the Mercy Hospital Guild; American Red Cross, Potpourri Group, National AARP and Local AARP, Chapter 2074, Telephone Pioneers of America, Eucharistic minister and lector at St. Peter's Catholic Church, member of St. Ann's Altar & Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also secretary of the Council Bluffs Senior Center Board of Directors at one time. She returned to Red Oak, in 1997 and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and lector. On January 21, 2000, she married Clifford E. Strachan in Red Oak. They returned to Council Bluffs in 2003, and resided at Risen Son Christian Village. She enjoyed helping friends and neighbors and loved people during her life. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husbands, John Petrauskas in 1990, Clifford E. Strachan in 2015; and her sister, Margaret Elizabeth Smith at birth. Kathryn is survived by her step-daughter, Linda and Dennis Schwieso; step-granddaughter, Lora and step-grandson, Darin; cousins and friends. Private funeral mass, Tuesday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
