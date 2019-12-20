Zora Stradley
Zora Stradley, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 18, 2019, in Tabor, Iowa.
Zora was born March 18, 1921, in Council Bluffs, to the late Pete and Miliza (Plechas) Mesic or Kmezich. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1939. Zora worked for Armour Packing from 1941 to 1943, Glen L. Martin Plant during WWII,1943 to 1946. After the war was over, Zora worked for Fred and Clark Haas Women's Exclusive Clothing Shop in Omaha, Neb. Zora married Alonzo L. "Joe" Stradley in 1947. They farmed for 8 years in Raymond and Valparaiso Neb. Zora and Joe left farming and moved to Burbank, Calif., in 1955. Zora was employed by Lockheed Martin Plant for 21 years, before retiring to Lancaster, Calif. After Joe's passing in 1991, Zora moved to Council Bluffs. Zora was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Omaha.
In addition to her parents and husband, Zora was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary, John, Joe, Bob, Steve, Mike, Louise, Helen, Sam and Ann.
Zora is survived by her sister, Alice Benscoter; and brother, Eli Mesic, both of Tabor, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, Saturday, 12 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 5050 Harrison St. Omaha, NE 68157.
