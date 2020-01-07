John D. Straka, Sr.
John D. Straka, Sr., age 73, passed away January 2, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
John was born August 16, 1946, in Council Bluffs and following graduation, served proudly in the U.S. Navy. John was co-owner of Straka Meats for over 30 years and also was a meat cutter at Walmart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ione Straka; wife, Catherine in 2018; son, Michael; sister, Gretchen Moscato; brothers, Hank and Mark Straka.
Survivors include sons, John D., Jr., Edward J., David A. and wife Shelly McDonald; and the boys' mother, Diana Straka, all of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Drakeford, Ione (Terry) Perkins, Anne (Tom) Mescher, Barbara (Mark) Schartow, and Kate Kelley; brother, Jim (Marcie) Straka; many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of John's life will be Thursday, 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
