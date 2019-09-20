James

Edward Stuart

James Edward Stuart, of Council Bluffs, passed away on September 11, 2019.

He was born April 28, 1947, in Central City, Neb.

James is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann (Gruber) Stuart; and many step-children and grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Midwest Church of God, in Council Bluffs.

