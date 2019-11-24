Holly Marie Stuck
Holly Marie Stuck, age 47, passed away November 21, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Holly was born in Denison, Iowa, on January 1, 1972, to the late Lawrence and Jewell McDonald and graduated from Denison High School. She proudly served her country in the US Navy. Holly was united in marriage to Dan Stuck on May 22, 2004. She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence and niece Sarah Bryhan. Holly is survived by her husband, Dan Stuck; sons, Gabe Claar, of Woodland Park, Colo., Caleb Claar, of Cannon AFB, N.M., Justyn Stuck; twin daughters, Mariah and Miranda Claar, all of Council Bluffs; mother, Jewell McDonald, of LeMars, Iowa; sisters, Sherri McDonald, of Denison, Iowa, Serina (Joe) Bullington, of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Heath (Sara) McDonald, of Bellevue; nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Debbie and Dan Stuck, of Council Bluffs.
Visitation with family Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel .Funeral services Monday 10 a.m., at Victory Fellowship Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at church. Family will direct memorials.
