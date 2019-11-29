John Charles Stuhr
John Charles Stuhr, age 88, of Minden, Iowa, passed away on November 21, 2019.
He was born on September 4, 1931, to the late John and Opal (Voge) Stuhr, in Minden.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis (Bernard) Gross. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Eileen Stuhr; nieces, Cheri (Steve) Drawe and Rose (Lee) Bockelman; great-nieces; and nephews; great-great-nieces; and nephews.
Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Minden United Church of Christ with a Memorial service starting at 1 p.m., Inurnment will be at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
