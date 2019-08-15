Paul H. Sulhoff
Paul H. Sulhoff, age 94, retired Attorney and Fourth Judicial Chief District Judge, passed away August 13, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service, at 11 a.m., all at First Christian Church. Luncheon will follow the service. Interment, Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials to the church preferred. Complete obituary will be on Friday.
