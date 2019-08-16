Paul H. Sulhoff
Retired 4th District Chief Judge Paul Sulhoff, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jane Doornink Sulhoff; his sister, Eleanor Anne; and his parents, Paul A. and Anna Sulhoff. Paul grew up in Glenwood, Iowa, where he played a number of sports. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943, while a sophomore at the University of Iowa. After the war, he returned to the University of Iowa completing his undergraduate degree. He then went on to the University of Iowa College of Law. He met his beloved Jane at that time. They married and moved to Council Bluffs, where he practiced law. He was active in the community serving as the Council Bluffs School Board President, among numerous other community activities; as well as a long-time member of the First Christian Church. In 1975, he was appointed as the fifteenth Chief Judge of the 4th Judicial District. He was an avid golfer. In 1991, after retirement he and Jane moved to Bella Vista, Ark. They spent this time with family and travelled the world together. They returned to Council Bluffs in 2015.
He is survived by daughter, Paula Ashford (Todd Lemen), of Omaha, Neb.; sons, Steven Sulhoff (Carolyn Sulhoff), of Bella Vista, and James Sulhoff (Denise Sulhoff), of Avoca, Iowa; grandchildren, John (Allison) Ashford, Eleanor Ashford, Steven J. Sulhoff, Andrew (Janelle) Sulhoff; and a great-grandchild, Brooks A. Sulhoff.
Visitation, Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service, at 11 a.m., all at First Christian Church, 20794 Hwy 92. Luncheon will follow the services. Interment, 1 p.m., at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage memorials to the Salvation Army and First Christian Church.
