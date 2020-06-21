Lori Lynn Sundrup, age 53, passed away at Nebraska Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, on June 13, 2020. She was born in Carroll, Iowa, on December 28, 1966, to Robert "Bob" and Alice (Irlmeier) Sundrup. She graduated from Saint Albert High School in 1985, and went on to graduate from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. While living in Dacono, Colo., she worked for Adams County Social Services as a case supervisor, retiring on April 27, 2018. Lori was their Employee of the Year in 2007. After moving back to Council Bluffs to be close to family, she was employed as a Judicial Specialist for Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Lori had a larger-than-life personality. Her love for life was contagious, coupled with an amazing sense of humor that could make anyone smile. She loved fantasy football, having up to seven teams at a time. While in Colorado, one of her favorite hang-outs was Jerry D's, running shuffle board tournaments and making numerous friends. Colorado was her happy place. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Sundrup; sisters, Debra and Linda; and grandparents, William and Rita Sundrup, Lawrence Irlmeier, and Lucille (Walter) Galloway. Lori is survived by her mother, Alice Sundrup; brother, Mark (Claire) Sundrup (Lori referred to him as "The Golden Boy"); companion, Danny Torres; niece, Lucy Sundrup; nephew, John Rice; and two special fur babies, Hank and Hazel. Visitation is Friday, June 26, 2020, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wings of Hope, Sundrup Family Scholarship at Saint Albert, or to the family for future determination in Lori's name because of her many years working with children.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.