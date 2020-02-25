Ronald J.
Sutton, Sr.
Ronald J. Sutton, Sr., age 87, passed away February 22, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on October 18, 1932, to the late James and Gladys (Mabbitt) Sutton. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had owned Ron's Derby Station and the Old Post Office Saloon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sutton; grandson, Devin James Sutton; sisters, Gladys Darden and Jean Hanna.
Ronald is survived by his children, Connie Eggers (Jeff), Ronald James Sutton, Jr., (Eileen), Shawn Scott (Cal), Richard Sutton, Sr., (Tammy), Lorie Bateman; step- daughter, Teresa Wells; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.