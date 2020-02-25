Ronald J.

Sutton, Sr.

Ronald J. Sutton, Sr., age 87, passed away February 22, 2020.

He was born in Council Bluffs, on October 18, 1932, to the late James and Gladys (Mabbitt) Sutton. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had owned Ron's Derby Station and the Old Post Office Saloon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sutton; grandson, Devin James Sutton; sisters, Gladys Darden and Jean Hanna.

Ronald is survived by his children, Connie Eggers (Jeff), Ronald James Sutton, Jr., (Eileen), Shawn Scott (Cal), Richard Sutton, Sr., (Tammy), Lorie Bateman; step- daughter, Teresa Wells; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
