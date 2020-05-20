Marjorie C. Svacina, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 17, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Marjorie was born March 27, 1924, in Council Bluffs, to the late Alva and Veda (Huit) Pace. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1942. Marjorie married Edward J. Svacina on September 6, 1946, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three children, Heather, Deborah, and Robert. Marjorie worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for a short time in her early years, then was a stay-at-home mom, raising her three children. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Svacina in 2014; son-in-law, Richard Gerlach and her infant sister, Audrey. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Heather Gerlach, of Papillion, Neb., Deborah (Kim) Hynek, of Choctaw, Okla.; son, Robert (Patricia) Svacina, of Plymouth, Minn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral, Friday, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with burial following in Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave.
Service information
May 21
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
