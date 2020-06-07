Michael J. "Swanny" Swan, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home. Swanny was born March 17, 1952, in Kewanee, Ill., to the late Guy and Blanche Swan. He was a painter for many years at Pines Trailer Corp in Kewanee. Swanny is survived by his wife, Carol (Wheeler) Swan; sons, Jason (Carrie Wallace) Holland, all of Council Bluffs, Eric (Tanya) Holland, of Royal Oak, Mich., Chad (Jenny) Vallee, of Davenport, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Swan, of Rogers, Ark.; nieces and nephews. Swanny has been cremated and there will be no services.
