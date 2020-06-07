Michael J. "Swanny" Swan, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home. Swanny was born March 17, 1952, in Kewanee, Ill., to the late Guy and Blanche Swan. He was a painter for many years at Pines Trailer Corp in Kewanee. Swanny is survived by his wife, Carol (Wheeler) Swan; sons, Jason (Carrie Wallace) Holland, all of Council Bluffs, Eric (Tanya) Holland, of Royal Oak, Mich., Chad (Jenny) Vallee, of Davenport, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Swan, of Rogers, Ark.; nieces and nephews. Swanny has been cremated and there will be no services.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Swan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.