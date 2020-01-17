Bernard A. "Bernie" Swanger
Bernard A. "Bernie" Swanger, age 79, passed away January 15, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on February 2, 1940, to the late Bernard E. and June L. (McAdams) Swanger. Bernie graduated from Beebeetown High School with the class of 1959. He retired from AT&T.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Bill and Paul; sister, Patricia; nephews, Freddie and Lonnie.
Bernie is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Karen Swanger; children, Lori Ingoldsby (John), Robin Philips (Chris) and Jodi Jensen (Arlon); sister, Mary Hance; his grandchildren, Sara Ingoldsby, Lauren Philips, Scott Jensen and Jack Jensen; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Monday, at the Funeral Home. Interment is in the Plumer Settlement Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
