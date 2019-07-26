John A. Taft

John Taft, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 24, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Funeral service, Saturday, 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring-Bayliss Park Chapel. Reverend Dwight Oswald will officiate. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at Southview Bible Church, 2007 South 7th St. Visitation with the family, Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.

