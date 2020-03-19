Rosemary Talbott
Rosemary Talbott, age 85, passed away March 17, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Rosemary was born in Silver City, Iowa, on July 12, 1934, to the late Frank and Genevieve Reynolds Grout. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Talbott, on November 10, 1956, and together resided in the Woodbine, Iowa, area until his passing on June 18, 2003.
Rosemary worked as a nurse aide and is survived by her daughter, Patti Waldron and husband Don, of Council Bluffs; son, Larry Talbott, of Omaha, Neb.; 3 grandchildren, Kelli Jacobson and husband Paul, of Gretna, Neb., Sarah Waldron, of Council Bluffs, Ryan Waldron, of Des Moines, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Ben and Emma Jacobson; brother, Robert Grout and wife Mabel, of Irvine, Calif.; cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary will be laid to rest with husband, Donald, in a private family graveside. Celebration of her life will be held at a later day, after the pandemic. Family will direct memorials. Sympathy cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.