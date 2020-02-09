Vonnie Ervin Tangeman
Vonnie Ervin Tangeman, of Council Bluffs, died February 7, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
He was born in Laurel, Neb., April 2, 1938, to the late Willard and Mabel (Brasch) Tangeman. Mr. Tangeman had been an Industrial Arts teacher at AL, in Council Bluffs, for 34 years, retiring in 1996.He graduated from Laurel Public High School in 1956. He received his undergraduate degree and Masters degree from Nebraska State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb.
He had been a member of the Kanesville Kiwanis Club and a district Advisor for Key Club. He had been on the Westfair Board and planted many trees on the premises.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Tangeman; sons, Vincent (Dawn) Tangeman and Scott (Rebecca) Tangeman, of Council Bluffs, daughter, Beth (Steven) Swain, of Redington Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Donnie (Lois) Tangeman of Wausa, Neb.
Mr. Tangeman will be cremated and no service held.
