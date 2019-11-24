John Patrick Taphorn
John Patrick Taphorn, age 47, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., was born to eternal life November 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born April 23, 1972, in Rockford, Ill., the son of John J. and Carol (Giovingo) Taphorn. He attended grade school at Holy Family School and graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School, both in Rockford. John graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. After graduation from Marquette, John obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
John married Sheila McGinn of Council Bluffs, on January 25, 1997. They settled in Whitefish Bay and together had three beautiful children, Madeline, Catherine and Jack. John enjoyed a 25-year career in investment management, most recently with Wells Fargo Asset Management.
John embraced all things Milwaukee, Wis., especially Marquette Basketball and the Milwaukee Brewers, but his favorite part has been the lifelong friendships he made dating back to his time at Marquette University through his Whitefish Bay community.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Ann Taphorn and Vito and Marian Giovingo.
John is loved and will forever be missed by his wife, Sheila; children, Madeline, Catherine and Jack; parents, John and Carol Taphorn of Rockford, Ill.; brother, Vito J. (Makela) Taphorn, of Whitefish Bay.
He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Gesu Catholic Church, West Wisconsin Ave. at 12th Street, Milwaukee, beginning at 9 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Private family burial will be held. Memorials in John's name may be directed to Marquette University. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Froedtert Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, especially Drs. Deepak Kilari and Michael Salinger for the excellent care given John and his entire family.
