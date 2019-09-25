Eileen J.
Taylor
Eileen J. Taylor, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 23, 2019.
She was born in Soldier, Iowa, on June 18, 1935, to the late Eldor and Esther (Benson) Salin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Leslie; brothers, Johnny, Danny, Duane, Lavern Salin; and sister, Judy.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Al Taylor; children, Donald Clark, III (Carla), Kimberly Gorman (Michael), Daniel Clark (Laurie), David Clark (Mary Ann), Jim Taylor (Ann), Jerry Taylor, Debbie McCravy (Larry), Candis Taylor; siblings, Delores Heath, Dale Salin (Donna), Karen Hoden (Lee); 17 grandchildren and her 24 great-grandchildren.
Rosary recitation is 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., on Friday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or Wings of Hope.
