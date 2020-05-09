Janice L. Taylor, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Jan was born August 28, 1947, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Max and Louise (Sheard) Taylor. Jan graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1966. Jan worked as a Bartender and Bar Manager for VFW Post #737 for 19 years. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jeremy Daniels. Jan is survived by her daughter, Carrie Osborn; granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Osborn, both of Council Bluffs; two brothers, Rodney and Joy Taylor, of Auburn, Wash., Bradley Taylor, of Hurricane, Utah; sister, Christina Daniels, of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with the family, Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, Neb. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

May 10
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
