Kenneth E. Taylor
Kenneth E. Taylor, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 21, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Kenneth was born, April 7, 1937, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Dean and Hazel (Bell) Taylor. He was a graduate of Irvington High School, and was united in marriage to Julia Jensen, in Omaha, on December 6, 1958. Kenneth worked for the City of Omaha in the Planning Department, where he retired. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack; sisters, Donna and Carole.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Julia Taylor, of Council Bluffs; sons, Dan and wife Gina, of Arizona, Jeff and wife Michelle, of Kentucky, Dr. Robert and wife Jennifer, of Omaha; 6 grandchildren.
Visitation with the family Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church hall. Interment, 2 p.m., at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the church preferred.
