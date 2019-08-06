Kenneth A. Taylor
Kenneth A. Taylor, age 90, passed away August 4, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
Ken was born December 6, 1928, in Thurman, Iowa. He married Kathryn Godsey September 5, 1948. They moved to Council Bluffs in 1955. He worked in sales the majority of his life, retiring from Walnut Hill Cemeteries, but his passion was on the dance floor.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn in 2006; his brother, Martin; parents, Alice and Almer Taylor; and granddaughter, Brenda.
Survivors include brother, Patrick and wife Sherri; sons, Rock and wife Jeanie, Jeff and wife Nicole; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and Phyllis Albright, his love and companion.
Visitation with family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. There will be a private family entombment, at the Ridgewood Mausoleum, on Thursday. Family and friends will meet at the Mausoleum.
