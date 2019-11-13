Norman
Eugene
Taylor
Norman Eugene Taylor, 87, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Norm was born March 22, 1932, in Long Beach, Calif., to Donald and Tressa (McCollum) Taylor. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School until he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, with the consent of his mother, only if he obtained his high school diploma; which he did aboard ship. While in the Navy, Norm served in the Korean War, and was stationed on the Amphibious Command Ship U.S.S. Eldorado. He was the youngest sailor on the Eldorado, which earned him the nickname "Chick".
Norm and Evelyn M. Larimore were married on February 9, 1963, and have lived in Neola, Iowa, for the past 25 years: prior to that they lived in and raised their children in Council Bluffs.
As a younger man, Norm enjoyed competitive water ski jumping, and was an avid duck hunter, hunting them for 54 straight seasons. Finally, he was a huge fan of watching his children and grandchildren at their activities. Mostly, he just liked to be active and have fun. Norm and Evelyn, loved having family and friends join them at their "A" frame cabin on the canal at Lake Manawa. Summer Sundays included boating, water skiing, swimming, volleyball and laughter. The Taylor's cabin was a place that produced many fond memories for family and friends.
Norm owned and operated Norm Taylor Painting and Decorating in Council Bluffs. He painted and hung wallpaper all over the metro area for more than 40 years. He gained the reputation as the man to call if you had a difficult wallpaper project.
Along with his business, Norm worked many evenings and weekends remodeling broken down and condemned houses. Turning eyesores into charming homes and improving property values in neighborhoods all over Council Bluffs. His efforts over the years truly made a difference to dozens of family's, and was something he was very proud of.
Left to cherish Norm's memory are his 3 sons, Bret (Tiffany) Taylor, of Booneville, Iowa, Bart Taylor, of Council Bluffs, and Russ Denton, of Prairie City, Ore.; daughter, Kim (Bruce) Williamson, of The Woodlands, Texas; nephew, Kerry (Kim) Taylor, of Stanwood, Wash.; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter, Kellie Taylor; sister, Janet Taylor; and brother, Don L. Taylor.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with reflections by friends and family at 2:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer- Woodring, Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Neola Township Cemetery in Neola, Iowa. In memory of Norm, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post #2, 716 S. 4th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to share memories and expressions of empathy for the Taylor family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.