Janet M. Thacker
Janet M. Thacker, age 70, passed away January 4, 2020.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on November 11, 1949, to the late Everett and Dorothy (O'Dell) Winters. Janet was a sign language interpreter for the Omaha Public Schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Thacker.
Janet is survived by her children, Amanda Thacker (Bill Gass), David Thacker; the children's father, Pete Thacker; her stepdaughter, Jennifer Hansher; 7 grandchildren and her 1 great-granddaughter; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial visitation is 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
