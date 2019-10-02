Juanita "Cush"
Thallas
Juanita "Cush" Thallas, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 30, 2019.
Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Complete service notice to follow.
