Juanita B. "Cush"
Thallas
Juanita B. "Cush" Thallas, 91, passed away September 30, 2019, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Juanita was born, September 14, 1928, in Loveland, Iowa, to the late Glen and Nina Campbell. She was united in marriage to Herman L .Thallas and spent 57 years together before his passing in 2002.
Juanita was also preceded in death by her son, Dugan Thallas in 1978; great-grandson, Andrew Clary; and great-granddaughter, Ashley R. Thallas; and her 6 siblings.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Robin (Monte) Scubba, Tammy Thallas, Gary Dean Pleas, Stacy (Tom) Thomas, Angela (Bruce) Thurman; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Dillon) Rife; her great-grandchildren, Raina Thallas, Talyn Wilke, Dillion Carter, Kaleb Banks, Landon Banks, Madison Thompson, Khadin Thiesen, Rylee Thallas, Colton Thompson, Apton Pleas; sister, June (Don) Browning.
Juanita worked many years at Western Electric and will be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation, Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Juanita will be laid to rest in Ridgewood Cemetery.
