Sherryl Tharp, 81, of Lincoln, Neb., died June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Lapsley; and daughters, Nancy and Sally. She is survived by her sister, Sandy (Lapsley) Hyde and husband Sid; aunt, LouAnn (Lapsley) Anderson and husband Bruce; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services, Friday, June 12th, 10 a.m., at Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st Street, in Lincoln. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., at the church. Family requests you wear a mask if attending services. Burial, Friday, 12:30 p.m., Walnut Hill Cemetery, in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

