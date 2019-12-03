Joyce K. Theisen
Joyce K. Theisen, age 78, passed away November 30, 2019.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1959 and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Shipley; mother, Evelyn Shipley; stepfather, Royal Shipley; grandson, Noah Gnader.
Joyce is survived by her children, Michael Gnader (Jere Lynn), Steven Gnader (Sheli), Julie Davis (Tony); brother, Howard Shipley (Mary Ann); 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the COPD Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
