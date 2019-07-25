Roger E. Thiles
Roger E. Thiles, age 57, passed away July 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Thiles; brother, Roy Thiles; sister, Nerva Jo Ann Wooten.
Roger is survived by his mother, Verva Thiles; sister, Susan Whitney (Raymond); brother, Everett Thiles (Tracy); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing and visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
