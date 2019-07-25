Roger E. Thiles

Roger E. Thiles, age 57, passed away July 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Thiles; brother, Roy Thiles; sister, Nerva Jo Ann Wooten.

Roger is survived by his mother, Verva Thiles; sister, Susan Whitney (Raymond); brother, Everett Thiles (Tracy); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing and visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

Receive obituaries like this everyday to your email. Sign up for our daily obituary newsletters here.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.