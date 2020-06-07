Douglas E. Thomas, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 5, 2020, at his home. Doug was born January 25, 1922, in Council Bluffs, to the late E. Ray and Emily B. (Goehring) Thomas. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U..S.S. Long Island during WWII. Doug married Verna Kelsen on January 8, 1944. They were blessed with three children, Sandra, Donna and Jack. Doug worked for the Rock Island Railroad for 35 years as a switchman, retiring in 1980. He was a member of the DAV. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his son, Jack "JT" Thomas, in 2018; brothers, Stanley, Warner, Wendell and infant brother, Don. Doug is survived by his wife of 76 years, Verna Thomas; daughters, Sandra Thomas, Donna (Edd) Leach, all of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren, Patty Lockerby, Christofer Holland, Julie Leach, Kristina Thomas Caruso, Douglas Thomas; 4 great-grandchildren, Anthony Hernandez, Nathan Mount, Kelsie Brown, Connor Leach; 4 great-great grandchildren; brother, Max (Sarah) Thomas, of Denison, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside, Tuesday, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the DAV.

