Jay Allen Thomas
Jay Allen Thomas, age 78, passed away October 8, 2019, at his home after suffering with pancreatic cancer.
Jay was born on March 8, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to the late Irvin "Pat" and Helen (Totten) Thomas. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and served his country in the U.S Navy. Jay married Patricia Warner on June 22, 1963, and they were blessed with 3 wonderful children. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing.
Jay worked as a meat cutter and meat market manager for Hinky Dinky Supermarkets, Bakers and Food-4-Less in Council Bluffs and Omaha, Neb.
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his brothers, William Thomas and Dennis Thomas; sisters, Gloria Gamble, Nancy Monestero and Pamela Fencl; sisters-in-law, Sharon Thomas and Sandra Thomas; brothers-in-law, Jim Sooy and Kenneth Tomford.
Jay is survived by his significant other, Patricia Thomas; daughter, Debra Thomas (Dale); sons, Michael Thomas, Matthew Thomas (Chrissy); grandchildren, Dylan Thomas, Joslyn Nelson and Abbigale Thomas; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harlie Rae; sisters, Marilyn (Joy) Colwell, Patricia Sooy and Sandra Tomford; brother, Richard Thomas; brother-in-law, Larry Fencl; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed towards the family.
