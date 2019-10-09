Jay A.
Thomas
Jay A. Thomas, age 78, passed away October 7, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Complete notice later.
