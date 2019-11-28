Ollie Alphonso Thomas
Ollie Alphonso Thomas, age 84, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019.
He was born on January 8, 1935, to the late Willie and Essie (Slappy) Demons, in Jacksonville, Fla. His best years were spent working at Lucent Technologies for 32 years and playing tennis.
In addition to his parents, Ollie was preceded by 7 brothers, Benny, Willie, Dock, Corinthian, Calvin, Luther and Rome; 2 sisters, Louise and Eunice.
He is survived by his companion, Bonnie Shilling; brother, Eddie; 5 sisters, Dorothy, Shirley, Sandra, Betty and Ethel; many children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 1 p.m., on November 30, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.