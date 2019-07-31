Barbara Thompson
Barbara Thompson, age 83, passed away July 28, 2019.
She was born November 23, 1935.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bob Thompson; children, Don Cernelic (Shari), Deb Cernelic, Kim Fischer (Don), Danny Thompson (Mary), Mark Thompson, Tina Johnson (Mark); 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to her care givers at the Hanson House and Hospice Care.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Alzheimers Foundation.
