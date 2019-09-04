Frank L. Thompson
Frank L. Thompson, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.
Frank was born on July 7, 1951, in Council Bluffs, to the late Jess and Mabel
(McElhiney) Thompson. Frank graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969. Frank served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. Frank worked as a Laborer for Con Agra Foods for over 30 years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose Marie Thompson in 1954.
Frank is survived by 5 brothers, Aaron, Ted and Barb, Floyd and Tess, Pat, Lyman and Wendy Thompson; 2 sisters, Hazel Peterson and Sue Thompson; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Funeral service on Friday, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial, Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
