George J. "Jim" Thompson, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 2, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Jim was born June 13, 1936, in Council Bluffs, to the late George J. and Jessie (Fogle) Thompson. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, in 1954, and attended Iowa State Teachers College before transferring to and graduating from New York University in 1958. Jim was an organist for many Omaha, Neb., churches and a volunteer for many years at the Council Bluffs Public Library. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Walt) Coziahr, of Council Bluffs; 2 nieces, Mary Meade and Jane Van Horn; 2 nephews, David Coziahr and Tom Coziahr; 4 great-nieces; 4 great-nephews; and 1 great-great niece. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library.

