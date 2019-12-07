Harold F. Tiarks
Harold F. Tiarks, age 86, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away December 6, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs on February 7, 1933, to the late Harvey and Thelma (Holst) Tiarks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Goos; brother, Chuck Tiarks; granddaughter, Kelcie Marie Stephens.
Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Geraldine "Jere" Tiarks; children, Bruce Tiarks (Luanne), Marty Tiarks (Lacey), Mary Beth Stephens (Rusty); sisters, Virginia Klahn (Wendell), Kathy Dehaan (Tim) and Peggy Hockett; brother-in-law, Emmett Goos; sister-in-law, Diane Tiarks; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday, at the Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Interment is in the Zion Congregational Church Cemetery in Treynor. The family will direct memorials.
