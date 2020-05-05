Sharon L. Tiedemann, age 80, passed away on May 2, 2020. Sharon was born on October 25, 1939. Preceded in death by husband, Alfred; parents, Lester and Mary Phillips; sisters, Frances Armington and Carol Collier. Survived by daughter, Roxanne (Dave) Montgomery; grandchildren, Mike (Holly) Montgomery, Jen (Joe) Wilson, Dylan Montgomery; great-granddaughters, Sydney and Emma Wilson; brother, Bill Phillips (Sharon), of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Thursday, with interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. Family funeral service will be live streamed, at 11 a.m., Thursday, on the funeral home's website. Family will direct memorials.

Service information

May 6
Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
