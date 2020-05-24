Michael Edward Torneten, age 61, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1958, to Edward and Elaine (Boeck) Torneten, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Torneten; and brother, Barry Torneten. Michael is survived by his daughters, Martha Brensel (Aaron), Michele Hunter (Greg), Melissa Green (Troy) and Madisen Torneten (Dan Kermeen); mother, Elaine Torneten; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carol Yeaton and Sharon Weaver (Ray); brothers, Lee Torneten (Dawn), Neal Torneten (Renita) and Bob Torneten (Ressa); and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service, 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.